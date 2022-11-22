Trial court summons Imran Khan today in Toshakhana reference

Islamabad: A trial court in Islamabad has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Tuesday) via a notice per the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

The criminal trial of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan formally began on Monday for concealing information about the Toshakhana gifts. The district and sessions court summoned him for today on the reference filed by the ECP.

Last week, the ECP had sent the reference to the trial court to initiate criminal proceedings against the former Prime Minister.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the reference today.

The ECP, about a month ago, had found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him ruling that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

In its unanimous verdict, the ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Imran’s Toshakhana disqualification | By Rizwan Ghani