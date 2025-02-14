Tri-nation series: Big setback as Pakistan lose three wickets at start in final clash

KARACHI – A big setback for Pakistan as they lost three wickets soon as Pakistan started batting against New Zealand in the final match of Tri-nation series at Karachi National Stadium on Friday.

Fakhar Zaman made 10 runs off 15 balls, Saud Shakeel 8 runs off 14 balls while Babar Azam made 29 runs off 34 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the final clash.

Mohammad Rizwan, the captain, was of the view, “The pitch looks a little dry, and we want to put runs on the board. The ODI win in the last game was massive. It gives us the momentum. We are trying to do our best. We have one change. Hasnain is out, Faheem is in,”.

On other hand, Mitchell Santner said, “Probably looks like less grass than the other grass. A high scoring game. The boys have played here a lot. We had two trainings on similar wickets. In Pakistan, the wickets are good. You always want to win. But there is a bigger picture. Winning are first, but make sure the teams are heading in the right direction. Two changes Matt Henry and Ben Sears are out. Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith in,”.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O’Rourke