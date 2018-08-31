Trend of video games

Nowadays, video games have become more popular among our children than before. Children can be seen sitting at homes, streets and at other places playing either online or offline games in smart phones recklessly. In fact, this useless amusement activity gives children nothing beneficial except badly affecting their mental and physical growth and hampering their academic performance. In addition, extensive use of screen also damages children’s eyesight and limits their physical activities primarily playing outdoor games. Thus, parents are requested to ask their children refrain from this unhealthy practice. Apart from this, children must be taught about the ill effects of gadgets in homes as well as in schools so that they can use them in an appropriate manner after being better aware of their negative and positive usage.

ASSAD ALI LUND BALOCH

Dadu, Sindh

