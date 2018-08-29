Trend of online baking gaining momentum in twin cities

The trend of online bakery business among women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is booming in recent couple of years to make their selves economically independent and strong. Majority of the house wives are opting for bakery business to earn and to support their families. Sundus shfique, a house wife said that the bakery business, more than ever have continued to witness a big influx of people and this is one of those business ideas for women , that never goes stale.

She added that it is good idea for both working women and for home mums to produce foods like bread, cake , pastries and other snacks for commercial purpose.

“I take number of orders at daily basis and clients really appreciate my work which encourages my passion for baking, she told. If you are a woman who loves to cook, there is nothing stopping you from becoming a food entrepreneur, she commented.

With the arrival of social media the online food business has increased, she added. Naila Arshad, a happy customer share her experience said that on birthday parties on one call only I get the cake of my theme choice with delicious taste without hectic effort.—APP

