Trend of Iftar parties on rise in twin cities

The trend of Iftar parties is on rise across the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the holy month of Ramazan started. The people were arranging Iftar parties for their relatives and friends at both at homes and restaurants.

Muhammad Rizwan Khan, a resident of Bahria town said he has received a couple of invitations for Iftar from his friends and relatives. He said it is a good tradition as it brings people closer and the hosts earn benevolence of Allah Amighty. Saleem Ahmed, a resident of Model Town said since the advent of Ramazan his family is busy in attending Iftar parties.

He said Ramazan is a month of blessings and sharing time with one and other in the wake of Iftar parties as people do not find any leisure time throughout the year due to their busy schedule.

The people especially students who live away from their family members and native towns, are always keen to attend Iftar parties.—APP

Related