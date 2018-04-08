Trend of artificial jewellery attracts women

Like other parts of the country, the trend of artificial jewelery has increased boom in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which is very popular and attractive opportunity for middle and lower class.

As women love to wear jewelery so they prefer to wear artificial jewelery as prices of gold and diamond jewelery is out of reach for middle or lower class women.

Because of its lower rates most of the ladies are intended to buy artificial jewelery even though goldsmith admitted that their business declined due to its rate and attractive designs.

The jewelery varies from earrings, chokers, bangles and rings, proceeding on to hand harnesses, ear-cuffs, midi rings,head harnesses, maang teekas and ear pendants.

A shopkeeper told APP on Friday “Our business has boasted as compare to last few years, a good quality set of the artificial jewelery available at Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.”

He said the demand of artificial jewelery increased in wedding seasons as many brides preferred to wear heavy artificial sets.

“Artificial jewelery import from China and India on very affordable rates has increased”, he said.

Amina saeed a makeup artist told that “ brides and their relatives of well of families now love to wear artificial jewelery”.

Saba ahmed a school teacher told that the gold prices in markets had increased, adding people had shifted their choice towards buying artificial jewelery. “Incidents of ornaments snatching have shifted people interest to buy artificial jewelery”. she said.—APP

