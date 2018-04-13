Tremendous opportunities await Pakistani businessmen, investors in Azerbaijan

Faisal Zahid Malik

Baku

Ambassador of Pakistan in Azerbaijan Dr Saeed Khan Mohmand has called upon the Pakistani business and traders to take maximum advantages of the business and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and enhance bilateral trade in the existing as well as new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

He said this during a reception he hosted for the Pakistani media persons who came to Baku for the coverage of election in the gas-rich state. Dr Saeed Khan Mohmand who is a career diplomat and has a deep understanding of the geopolitics of the region. He spoke on a number of issues concerning Central Asia.

Referring to President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan in March, last year, Ambassador Saeed Mohmand said bilateral trade between the two countries received a boost by President Ilham Aliyev’s visit and his meeting with the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at US$ 7.3 million per year, but Pakistan has signed an MoU with Azerbaijan to increase that figure to US$ 500 million over a five-year period. This is around ten-time increase and for that purpose, various Pakistani chambers of commerce & Industries and Ministries are in contact with the embassy as well as the local chambers and traders here. Azerbaijan has for the first time begun to set up permanent trade missions in embassies, and it chose Islamabad as a location for one of the first such missions, along with Moscow, Ankara, and Washington. Talk on cooperation in energy and arms sector have also been revived. To a question, the ambassador said currently there were around 250 Pakistanis living in Baku for training or job purposes. However, there is a visible increase in the number of tourists from Pakistan. In 2017, an exact number of 17,556 tourists visited the country while in 2016, the number was only 3,800. Seeing the Pakistani tourists’ interest in visiting Azerbaijan, Shaheen Air and Turkish Air are reportedly resuming their flights from Islamabad to Baku, he said. To a question, the ambassador said as a follow-up of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan last year, Secretary Commerce visited Baku in June last year and held detailed meeting with the authorities here to further explore opportunities of bilateral trade and cooperation.

Moreover, Federal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) have also expedited efforts to enhance bilateral trade. In June they are holding exhibitions in Baku while in coming May an agriculture exhibition is taking place for the first time. These activities would boost mutual trade and bilateral activity in a number of fields he said. Pakistan exports potato, rice, onion, tomato and garments to Azerbaijan but there are two important products that remain neglected so far and Pakistani traders can export to Azerbaijan in large quantity, namely, sports and surgical goods.

Azerbaijan, said Dr Mohmand, is a sporting nation and there is tremendous opportunity for the Pakistani sports goods here. Similarly, surgical goods are also in high demand here, he said. About Pakistan’s energy woes and Azerbaijan’s possible role to address them, he said Caspian Sea is full of oil and gas resources and last year during visit of Azerbaijan president to Pakistan a government-to-government agreement was signed according to that Pakistan could rely on Azerbaijan to meet its energy needs. Moreover, through media I came to know that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are holding dialogue regarding import of LNG from Azerbaijan.

About Azerbaijan people’s cultural life and food etc, he said food is mostly Central Asian type. Azeri people don’t eat spicy food.

They have similar names for their cuisine that we have in Pakistan like pulawo, kabab. Azerbaijan people also eat tandoori roti and they use the same word for tandoor here, he said. Vegetables are scarce here and we can export more vegetables to Azerbaijan. In Baku we have seen Multan Karawan Sarai, that shows we have long, time-tested relations with Azerbaijan and people from Multan used to come here to sell their things. About his stint in Baku, he said he was in Azeri capital for last 1 year and nine months. My efforts are to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and explore new avenues of cooperation in trade and commerce.

To a question, he said Pakistan fully supported Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and understands that the area along with a number of districts belong to the country and was illegally occupied by the Armenian forces. For lasting peace in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved the sooner the better and Pakistan government backs Azerbaijan’s stance on this issue. In January 2017, Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly passed a resolution in which the occupying Armenia forces were asked to leave Azerbaijan’s areas. Pakistan’s Senate too in 2012 declared that massacre in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Armenian forces was an act of genocide.