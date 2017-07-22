Tremendous investment opportunities in exploration blocks in KP

Ehsan ul Haq

THE Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in Oil & Gas reserves and huge deposits of oil & gas have been discovered in southern belt of the Province, including district Kohat and Karak. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has opened new avenues of economic development in the province through the exploration of its indigenous oil and gas reserves. Due to the enabling environment created by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas company limited (KPOGCL) a fully owned oil and gas Exploration & Production company, the province has become the largest oil producer province in Pakistan. Today it is producing more than 50% of national crude oil. It is also producing 380 million cubic feet of gas per day and 350 tons of LPG per day. KP holds promise for new exciting discoveries, particularly in Kohat Basin which has become main area of focus after successful discoveries by OGDCL and MOL. Most of the area of KP is still lying unexplored and therefore, there is potential of future hydrocarbon prospects in the province.

According to one estimate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has Natural Gas recoverable reserves of some 9 Trillion cubic feet and Oil reserves exceeding 500 million barrels. The presence of hydrocarbons provides various opportunities of investment in exploration, drilling refineries, blending units and transportation. Given the high success rate of drilling i.e. 1:2.8 gives the Exploration & Production an impetus to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The world average is 1:3.5 thus, the Province offers low risk opportunity for oil and gas exploration coupled with IRR in the vicinity of 30%. The Petroleum policy 2012 and all previous ones i.e., much higher Wellhead price for Oil and gas, which increases the return on investment and lowers the risk.

The Petroleum Policy-2012, a one window facility offers tremendous incentives and thus provides high returns to investors as operators and/or non-operators JV partners. For Example, the gas well head as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set at US$ 6.60 per million BTU when Crude Oil is US$ 110/Barrel. This is perhaps highest in the region.

The well head price of Crude Oil is bench marked with international Platts. LPG is linked with ARAMCO Contract Price (CP), thus, making well head not only transparent and unambiguous without any government intervention but also US Dollar based. Repatriation of dividends is easy and quick. Pakistan is divided in 3 On-shore zones. KP lies in Zone-1, for which the well head price is highest compared to Zone-II & III.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being cognizant of the opportunities in oil and gas exploration and production sectors has developed systems to facilitate foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has formed an Energy Apex Committee (EAC) chaired by none less than the Chief Minister, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This high powered committee irons out any and all impediments that a foreign investor may encounter. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has gone one step further by incorporating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Ltd (KPOGCL) whose sole purpose is to facilitate investors in geological & geophysical studies, feasibilities, data mining, seismic data acquisition, interpretation, well planning, drilling, well completion, EPC and production. KPOGCL is also the Provincial Holding Company (PHC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KPOGCL offers 5% to 49% non-operatorship JV in 24 Concession Blocks of KP with IRR ranging from 30% to 45%. These concessions are owned by both public and private sector companies, for which they have already signed Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA). KPOGCL has chalked out an ambitious marketing plan for attracting investment in exploration blocks in KP Province.

Kohat-Bannu Basin has proven and potentially viable Petroleum plays, ranging in age from Infra-Cambrian to Miocene rocks. Lakki Exploration Block (3270-9) having an area of 1084.87 Sq.km, lies in Lakki Marwat(63.48%), Karak (14.33%) and Bannu(22.19%) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan. The Block lies in Prospectively Zone-I. Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, Lakki Block is considered to be prospective.

Nowshera Exploration Block having an area of 2,136 Sq. km, Block is located in Mardan (53.83%) Swabi (38.48%) Buner (4.05%) Nowshera (3.17%) &Charsadda (0.47%) Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan (FThe Block lies in Prospectivity Zone-I Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, Nowshera Block is considered to be prospective. The Block is located about 60 Kilometers from Peshawar towards.

DIK East Exploration Block having an area of 446 Sq. km, Block is located in D.I Khan (100%) District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan. The Block lies in Prospectivity Zone-II. Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, DIK East Block is considered to be prospective. The Block is located about 300 Kilometers from Peshawar towards South West and 500 km South West from Islamabad. It has access via Indus Highway, where up-to-date.

DIK West Exploration Block having an area of 300 Sq. km, Block is located in D.I Khan (88.55%) District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province & FR DI Khan. The Block lies in Prospectivity Zone-II.Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, DIK West Block is considered to be prospective. The Block is located about 300 Kilometers from Peshawar towards South West and 500 km South West from Islamabad. It has access via Indus Highway, where up-to-date.

Miran Exploration Block having an area of 1064.3 Sq.km, lies in North Waziristan agency (85.63%) and Kurram agency (14.37%) of Fata Pakistan (Figure 1). The Block lies in Prospectivity Zone-I (Figure 2). Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, Miran Block is considered to be prospective. The Block is located about 270 Kilometers from Peshawar towards south-southwest and 400 km southwest from Islamabad. It can be easily.

Kohat-Bannu Basin has proven and potentially viable Petroleum plays, ranging in age from Infra-Cambrian to Miocene rocks. Khushal Exploration Block having an area of 417 Sq. km, located in Tank (39.56%), LakkiMarwat (30.45%) and D.I Khan (29.97%) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan. The Block falls in Prospective Zone-I. Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat-Bannu basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, the Khushal Block is considered to be.

Charsadda Exploration Block having an area of 2,436 Sq. km, Block is located in Charsadda (38%), Peshawar (22.07%), Nowshera (7.55%), Mardan (4.63%) and Malakand (0.9%) Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and Khyber Agency (26%), Mohmand Agency (0.85) of FATA Pakistan. The Block lies in Prospectivity Zone-I. Based on surrounding discoveries in Kohat Basin i.e. Chanda, Mela, Nashpa, Makori, Maramzai and Mamikhel, the Charsadda Block is considered to be prospective.