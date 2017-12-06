Trees planting near Embassy Road

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would plant more trees along the Embassy Road which were cut by civic body for widening the road.

Executive Director CDA Sana Ullah Amaan Tuesday said that CDA is planting more trees as compared to those which were removed to widen roads in Islamabad, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would ready to start tree plantation Campaign soon he added.

He said as many as 500,000 plants would be planted in different green sites of the capital city, including Parks, play grounds and markets he said. The CDA is taking all possible steps to engage all stakeholders in Tree Plantation campaign, he said. He said that the campaign would be expected from February next year as CDA planning to plant more trees in future he added. He said that more than 400 NGO’S, including educational institutions were collaborating with CDA to make the capital city green and clean. He also said that CDA would take action against those were not performing their duties,that it was as per master plane and 190 trees have been planted so far while 2450 more trees would be planted in future he added. APP

