Trees plantation key weapon against global warming

Karachi

A one-day annual winter flowers exhibition was held at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU), here on Friday. Due to the interest of the citizens in the exhibition, it has been extended for a week by upcoming Friday, said a statement here.

The exhibit of hundreds of beautiful flowers and plants is attracting a large number of people from the city. More than 150 kinds of flowers and plants of the medicinal value have been displayed in the exhibition.

Director of the ICCBS, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, on the occasion, said that more plants can increase rainfall in the metropolis as plants are stabilizing factor which have ability to control negative impacts of the changing climate. ‘Plantation of Trees is a key weapon against the global warming’, he added. Aesthetically planned arrangements of plants and flowers have been made with floriculture and nursery techniques by specialized horticulturalists and gardeners who also used trash and broken pots to exhibit flora. Flowers and plants are being displayed in the gardens of various institutes and centers of the ICCBS, including HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, LEJ National Science Information Center and Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Laboratories (TWC). —APP