Tree shot dead in court premises; man kills brother inside mosque

Bannu

A man shot to death his brother inside a mosque over a property dispute in the vicinity of Basyakhel police station.

Police said a man Nematullah son of Haji Muhammad Zaman fired to death his brother Nabi Rehman in Kachkot Asad area after Fajar prayer. The assailant managed to flee the scene.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of brother of the deceased named Ameenullah and started investigation.

Meanwhile, during a search and strike operation, Bannu police arrested four suspects including three proclaimed offenders (POs).

The operation was conducted by DSP Khalid Usman, SHO Domail, Arshad Ulaah and police force during which raid were conducted at different suspicious places.

Two Kalashnikovs, two Kalakovs, one repeater, three pistols and hundreds of cartridges were also recovered during the operation.

Two suspects and a legal clerk were shot dead outside a lawyer’s chambers in a Pakpattan local court on Monday.

According to police, the deceased suspects were facing cases of murder, theft and rape.

The suspects had appeared for a hearing and were gunned down when they were entering the lawyer’s chambers.

A legal clerk was shot dead as he got caught in the firing.

Following the incident, police collected evidence and started investigation.

Meanwhile, lawyers protested against the incident and demanded that the suspects be arrested immediately.—APP

