Tree planting campaign commences at IIUI

A tree plantation campaign at the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) commenced here at the new campus on Wednesday that was inaugurated by Vice President Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani by planting a sapling.

As many as 15000 plant saplings of indigenous fruit trees, flowering trees and other plants of medicinal and economic value will be planted in the new campus. IIU Clean & Green Program was initiated by Ecology & Biodiversity Laboratory of Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences (FBAS) along with IIU Horticulture Section in collaboration and sponsorship by Environment and Mangrove Protection “SEMP” and Standard Chartered Bank“SCB”.

On the occasion, Dr. N.B Jumani said there is a dire need to address the environment related issues and we must be among the forward ranks to plant sapling to save nature. He urged the entire team of Department of Environmental Science and IIUI community to be active to plant indigenous fruit trees, flowering trees and other plants of medicinal and economic value. He also appreciated the enthusiasm about the current campaign “IIUI Clean & Green” of the Department of Environmental Science and emphasized that all of us should participate in this mega campaign to make Clean and Green Pakistan.