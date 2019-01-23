Tree plantation necessary to control environmental pollution

Provision of clean environment to people is a priority of the incumbent government and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said this while presiding over a meeting which was held to review Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in the province, at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign should be continued across the province in a vigorous manner and ordered the relevant authorities to take effective steps for improving sanitation conditions in districts and making upcoming spring tree plantation campaign successful.

He directed the secretary of local government and community development department to start visiting cities, especially Gujranwala, to review cleanliness arrangements.

Tree plantation was imperative to control growing environmental pollution and it was necessary to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he added.

He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding benefits of tree plantation adding that effective arrangements should also be ensured to properly look after the planted saplings.

Secretary Forest briefed that a target of planting 12 million saplings has been set for the upcoming spring tree plantation campaign. It would start in February and end in April and all arrangements had been finalized in this regard, he added.—APP

