Tree plantation must for maintaining community health: Labour Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Rights Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that industrial areas need tree plantation the most as labourers were the worst-hit by the environmental pollution.

Talking to the media after inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling of Araucaria at the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Head Office here on Monday, he said that Green Pakistan was a need of the hour and billions of trees would be planted across the province, particularly on industrial units premises, over the course of next five years.

The labour minister said that industrial units emit poisonous gases, which had hazardous effects on the health of labourers, adding that the trees could help fight pollution in the province.

The minister called upon industrialists, businessmen and civil society to come forward and plant trees in order to tackle the challenges of global warning.

The minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure tree plantation in all attached directorates, Social Security Hospitals, dispensaries and directorates of PESSI.

He urged the factory owners and industrialists to plant environment friendly trees at their units, which would beautify the area and help maintain health of the labour community. The Minister prayed for prosperity and progress of the country and success of the tree plantation campaign as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Share on: WhatsApp