Tree plantation can help curb climate degradation

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that tree plantation is vital to curb the menace of climate degradation and in Bahawalpur division tree plantation has been launched through systematic plan and sustained mechanism. He made these remarks on the eve of launching tree plantation by planting the sapling in the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalnagar, here.

The meeting was attended by DPO Bahawalnagar Mustansar Feeroz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalnagar Mian Ghulam Rasool, Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Murree, Divisional forest officer Tariq Mahmood and other officers and officials of the concerned departments. ‘Concerted and vigorous attention and constant monitoring of the sapling is essential for the proper and monitored growth of the saplings to turn the saplings into trees’, Commissioner Bahawalpur maintained. Commissioner Bahawalpur further said that trees and greenery not only help a sustainable pollution free environment but trees and greenery enhance the aesthetic profiles of the cities and the rural areas. ‘To ensure healthy echo system the most important policy intervention both at society and state level is to maximize collective efforts for tree plantation as a collective mission in the country’, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said.

