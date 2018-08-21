Tree plantation campaign starts

Staff Reporter

The Tree Plantation campaign has been started at Govt Girls High School, Arazi in which more than five hundred saplings would be planted. Headmistress Fauzia Naheed inaugurated the campaign entitled Green Punjab, Green Pakistan. All the staff and students would plant a sapling with their name and would be responsible to care that plant. Besides that parents of the students have also been motivated to sapling a plant with family name.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Headmistress Fauzia Naheed said that all should stand with the government to overcome global warming. Special prayer was also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

