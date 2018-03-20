Tree plantation campaign begins

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Trees are very important for human life and trees have been providing better atmosphere for long and it is prime responsibility of parents and elders of the respective areas to spread awareness amongst their children and people to plant trees at maximum level so that our future generation could get benefit from our planted trees adding it is key of success for our upcoming future generation when our next generation would get healthy atmosphere.

This was said by Raaz Khan Pathan, the senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad chapter when he was planting plants at Government Girls’ Primary School Ali Sher Afridi and Shaheed Allah Bux garden, during three days an ongoing tree plantation campaign, it was started by him, here on Monday.