All of us are well aware of the grievous and alarming consequences of treelessness but despite that around 50,000 trees have been uprooted for the past few years in Karachi which has been facing life threatening weather conditions for quite many years now due to short of greenery plantation. Authorities should take strict action against any such activities but here we see a completely different scenario, instead of government taking action for plantation of trees in order to reduce the rising temperature we see them cutting down more trees for the purpose of building new projects and one of the major projects going on right now is the building of tracks for green line bus. A lot of critics have been speaking on this issue but no steps have yet been taken for the rehabilitation of greenery. If at some construction sites it is required to remove trees then their recuperation must be taken care of. Scarcity of water is a major problem in Karachi which mainly arises from insufficient rainfall. Therefore we rightly blame shortfall of rain as a major consequence of cutting down of trees. Although we have quite an obvious solution to all such problems, no wonder why are we still stuck in them instead of solving them by just taking a single step and that is tree plantation.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

