Tree plantation

It is truly believed that the trees are a great source to make an environment fresh, tidy and make a place awesome. The administrations in many districts of Balochistan have initiated the campaign of planting trees on roads and workplaces during the tenure of Balochistan National Party (BNP), especially in Gwadar and Kech districts and they have been successful in their mission to a greater extent.

In spite of receiving millions of funds from provincial and federal governments the administration of Awaran district has not yet planted a single tree on roads to make the roads beautiful and green, except in DC office in Awaran. The District Administration should also plant trees in education institutions as well as generate awareness in public regarding the righteous deed. It is my humble appeal to the government to issue orders to the authorities concerned to bring the process in action in the district.

HALEEF KOLWAHI

Awaran Balochistan

