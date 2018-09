Multan

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Dr Faisal Zahoor stressed the need for planting the maximum saplings to make environment pleasant. He expressed these views during the tree-plantation drive at Arts Council Park here on Wednesday.

He said every person of society should come forward to make the drive a success. On this occasion, over 100 trees were planted at the Arts Council Park. Deputy Director PHA Saeed Qureshi, Deputy Chief Admin Sui Gas Usman Kareem Baig.—APP

