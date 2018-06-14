Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

LAHORE: The felling of trees and illegal construction within Margalla Hills in Islamabad has continued despite Supreme Court’s orders on curbing the practice, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

While hearing the suo motu notice regarding Margalla Hills, the chief justice asked if felling of trees had stopped in the area as Supreme Court had issued orders six months back against the practice.

He said Geological Survey of Pakistan was asked to conduct an examination of Margalla Hills, but the authority did not fulfil its responsibility.

Also present in the court, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said the court should be informed if officials concerned do not want to implement the directives issued to them. He added that those not following court orders will be sent to prison.

The court summoned director general of Geological Survey of Pakistan in the next hearing.

At an earlier hearing, Supreme Court had chided the federal government over its failure to remove encroachments in Margalla Hills.

People have been barred from altering the forest and carry out construction in Margalla Hills as it has led to deforestation, misuse of natural resources and creeping human settlement.