Treatment meted out to Pakistan excessively harsh: Ian Chappel

News Desk

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell said that the treatment meted out to Pakistan, in particular, appears to be excessively harsh, considering the way they have unselfishly toured other countries during the pandemic.

In an article, the cricketer wrote, “First, there was England’s withdrawal from a December 2020 ODI series in South Africa following a Covid outbreak.

The pace of scheduling breakdowns picked up recently with India’s refusal to play the last Test in the five-match series against England.

That was followed in quick succession by New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from a T20 series with Pakistan, which prompted England to cancel their proposed men’s and women’s tour of that country.”