Treating NCDs

Recently, I came across news of foreign investment in Pakistan in which a leading international pharmaceutical has invested USD 140 million (Rs 15 billion) under their Access Program to provide medicines to treat important NCDs in low to lower middle income groups in Pakistan.

Unfortunately low literacy rate across Pakistan ultimately entails lack of knowledge in terms of healthcare. A substantial number of deaths are due to Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that have been left untreated or mistreated. NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and respiratory issues are rampant in Pakistan due to our lifestyle and genetic makeup. Even then a number of patients don’t take it seriously and usually choose to ignore alarming symptoms. However, active management and treatment of NCDs, combined with monitoring, early detection and modern medication has reduced its effect on longevity. It is for this reason that initiatives such as Access Program should be lauded by the government and highlighted enough to reach out to patients in need so that they can access lifesaving medicines at affordable rates.

NUZAIR A VIRANI

Karachi

