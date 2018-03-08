Treason case: Court orders govt to arrest, seize properties of Gen (retd) Musharraf

ISLAMABAD : The special court on Thursday ordered to confiscate properties of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in treason case.

Three member bench of the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court Justice Tahira Safdar resumed the treason case against Musharraf after a gap of night months.

The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.

During the hearing the Interior Ministry submitted in court a report on Musharraf’s properties, stating that four of seven properties are owned by the former president and army chief.

Prosecutor Akram Sheikh, presenting arguments, pressed the court to order Musharraf’s arrest and production in court.

The court inquired from the Federal Investigation Agency officials what the procedure is to bring back an absconder from abroad. The officials replied that the Interior Ministry sends them a request in this regard after which action is taken.

Chief Justice Afridi remarked that the court is ordering the arrest and seizure of Musharraf’s properties. Musharraf’s counsel, Akhtar Shah, pleaded the court not to order confiscation of Musharraf’s properties until March 21, but Justice Afridi remarked that this court procedure and cannot be curtailed.

The hearing was then adjourned until March 21.

Moreover, during today’s hearing, senior lawyer Farogh Naseem excused himself from Musharraf’s legal team.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

