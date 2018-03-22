Treason case against Hussain Haqqani

Karachi

A treason case has been registered against the former Pakistan Ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani in Karachi.

The case was registered against Haqqani for conspiring against the state in Perredy Police Station. The case was registered on the complaint of lawyer Molvi Iqbal Haider.

On February 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued arrest warrant for Former Pakistan Ambassador to United States Hussain Huqqani in Memogate scandal case.

The DG FIA said that they had issued red warrant of Haqqani in order to bring back the culprit.

Earlier, the court, while hearing the Memogate case on Thursday, asked what measures the government had taken to bring back Husain Haqqani.

The SC was however assured by the additional attorney general (AAG) that all efforts will be made to bring back him to Pakistan.

The Memogate scandal erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Husain Haqqani, the then-Pakistan envoy in Washington DC, for US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.—INP