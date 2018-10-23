Treason allegations unimaginable: Nawaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, in his response to a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking treason charges against him, has termed the allegations levelled against him as “unimaginable” and questioned how his “patriotism” could be doubted in the light of his services to the country. Sharif has been accused of treason for allegedly trying to defame state institutions through an interview, while the same accusation has been levelled against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for allegedly not honouring his oath of office by disclosing the minutes of a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to Nawaz.

As a three-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resumed hearing the case on Monday, Sharif, Abbasi and Almeida’s lawyers furnished their clients’ formal responses to the allegations made against them.“A grave allegation such as treason is unimaginable [for me],” Nawaz stated in his response.

