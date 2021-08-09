Travel by train banned for unvaccinated after Oct 1

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre announced on Monday that only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to travel by train from October 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar.

During the meeting, the high-level forum expressed concern over the alarming increase in Covid-19 infections across Pakistan, particularly Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

In Peshawar, traders have ignored the government’s calls for compliance with Covid-19 SOPs, resulting in an increase in cases.

Although shops remained closed in Saddar and University Road areas of the city on Sunday, traders in most parts of the city largely ignored the call for lockdown and kept their shops open.

In light of these violations, the National Command and Operation Centre issued instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure compliance with the anti-virus SOPs in an effective manner. The forum also deliberated upon measures taken ahead of Muharram.

It stressed that the second dose of the vaccine needed to be administered in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has extended the lockdown imposed in various districts of the province, earlier this month, till August 31.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Monday, the provincial government has imposed a complete ban on indoor weddings till the end of the month.

Outdoor wedding functions, however, will be allowed with a maximum number of 300 guests, who will be required to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols. No indoor gathering, event, or ceremony will be allowed during the lockdown.

However, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum number of 300 individuals, with strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs.