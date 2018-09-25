Trash the ash

A healthy life is a wealthy life. The modern era has urged us in maintaining a bogus social class where the most important part is usually neglected which is health. Smoking cigarettes has become a part of this so-called class which is the perfect way to commit suicide without actually dying. It is not only polluting your self but making to suffer others. Stress, tension, loneliness and burden not only can be removed by smoking cigarettes but by saying Salah, praying to Allah for relief is the best way to get relief.

The elders are very much responsible but still smoke in front of their children which creates a desire for smoking and once inhaled the child gets addicted. I believe in a saying “A healthy outside starts from the inside,” Robert Urich. It’s your health, your life, make it beautiful.

ADNAN ZAMAN KHAN

Dera Ismail Khan

