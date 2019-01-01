Transporters warned of strict action for overcharging

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday warned the transporters to avoid overcharging fares from the commuters else strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said, stern action would be taken against the transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in public transport. The checking would be carried out randomly at different places, he added.

The transporters especially after suspension of gas supply to the CNG stations had started charging exorbitant fares on some routes, he said adding, the checking would be carried out randomly at different places.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and excess fares would be returned to the passengers. To a question, he informed that a meeting was arranged in this regard and the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He said that special squads had been formed to conduct raids for checking overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters.—APP

