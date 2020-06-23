Transporters thank Govt for restoring goods’ import from Afghanistan

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The transporters during a press conference at Landikotal press club on Monday have thanked government for restoring import goods from Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Senior truck owners and transport union leaders Haji Rahman Zeb Afridi, Malak Jan, Nasib Khan and Arbab Afridi with other senior leaders appreciated the decision of Paksitani government of restoring import trade from Afghanistan via Pak Afghan border Torkham.

The leaders said that restoring import trade from Afghanistan would benefit the Pakistani transporters at large as the transporters have badly affected due to lock down during recent corona virus outbreak.

The leaders termed it injustice and illegal that some persons were collecting Rs.1300 by force from each truck at Bara subdivision on the name of union.