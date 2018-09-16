Transporters reject revised fare list

Abbottabad

Transporters of Hazara division on Sunday rejected the new fare list of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and charging the fares on different routes on their own will. After passing four days of the revised fare list transporters has not only rejected it but also challenged the RTA by charging the fares of their own will.

Transporters were charging excessive fares on the local and inter-district routes of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar where the dispute of extra charges is a common issue. According to the new fare list, the local fare for the intercity public transport was 12 rupees while the transporters were charging 15, administration, police, and RTA are quiet. A few days back RTA issued a revised fare list for CNG public transport for all seven districts of Hazara region where the transporters were charging excessive fares on almost all routes, RTA also requested the District Police Officers (DPOs).—APP

