Transporters’ issues will be resolved: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Monday that the government will solve the transporters’ issue by holding dialogue with them again.

According to reports, Fayyaz Chohan said in his statement that the provincial regime will analyze the transporters reservations and resolve the issue of public transport.

The minister said the Punjab government wants to provide relief to every sector and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued in the interest of the passengers as well as the transporters.

It is pertinent here to mention that transport service in Punjab could not be resumed today as the transporters did not agree on the SOPs issued by the government.

Bus stations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and other cities of the province remained empty while the passengers as well as the transporters complained over the ongoing situation.

Bus service has resumed in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas SOPs are not being followed. It has also been learnt that the transporters are charging double fare from the passengers.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has announced to not resume the transport service before Eid. The Balochistan government has also decided to not recommence bus service.