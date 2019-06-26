Transporters call off strike on Commissioner’s assurance

Staff Reporter

A 2 members delegation of United Goods Transporters Alliance (UGTA) led by its Senior Vice President Syed Imdad Hussain Naqvi, and Chief Organizer M. Shuaib Khan on Wednesday called on Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani [in relation with the announced strike across the Country] at his office here today.

They remained with him for some time and apprised their grievances and charter of demands to resolve their grievances/demands of Implementation of Axle Load Regime by the Federal Government and matters related to Government of Sindh including increasing of token taxes and permits etc. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani had given patience hearing to and has assured that all their Sindh level issues would be resolved and revision on priority basis, after approaching the concerned departments properly, he asked them to call off their strike in the interest of the city and for its people, he added.

The UGTA members after accepting the assurance of the Commissioner Karachi, decided to call off their announced strike over Neti Jetti Bridge, but it would be continued across the country as announced by its supreme body extended its support and cooperation to people and the city as the Commissioner Karachi and Govt. of Sindh, had always supported and help for resolve their issues on priority basis. They also said that they will not hurdle any emergency and necessary goods to enter the city, for the relief to the city people.