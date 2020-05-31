Transporters announce to bring vehicles on road tomorrow

The city transporters have announced to resume their operations from June 1 even though the Sindh government hasn’t given them the permission to do so. They say that they can’t continue to incur any more losses. Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshad Bukhari said that they no longer care if they are challenging the writ of the state as it is becoming very difficult for them. “We have suffered a lot.” He also said that the transporters won’t protest if any of the bus drivers are arrested or their vehicles impounded. The police can arrest me at my house if they want, but we have to resume our operations, Bukhari added. The government of Sindh suspended bus, taxi, rickshaw and online cab services in the province in the last week of March. The measure came as part of the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus spread. The ban on public transport still remains in place despite easing of a number of restrictions in the province.