Metro bus is insufficient for the huge population of twin-cities of Islamabad & Rawalpindi and passengers are still at the mercy of private owned public transport system. This is a die need of immediately expanding the metro routs or the effective measures should be taken by respective police and administration to curve the high handedness of private transport mafia.

According to a survey, passengers lodged a lot of complaints that the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are suffering from the worst system of public transport while the high handedness of the drivers are at the peak. Local citizens are in shock due to the grubby language and the behaviour of uneducated staff of a public transport. Both the cities have a population of more than thirty lacks in spite of that they are deprived of a standard public transport.

Increase in the price of petroleum and making different types of lame excuses they are taking extra fare. If anyone protests, they start abusing and beating the person. Ten minutes travelling takes thirty minutes. Without reason travellers wait for a while until the van has no space for a single passenger. Administration is not doing anything for the improvement of public transport nor they are giving them instructions about the fare list. Students, children, women and old-age citizens are very upset from this situation. Metro buses are on a specific route. Citizens are requesting to the government and seeking for the Administration’s help for the improvement of public transport.

M ZESHAN

Islamabad

