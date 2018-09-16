Transport problems

The public transport problem is increasing day-by-day in Karachi. The general public especially students and office workers are facing great trouble regarding transportation. Less number of well-maintained buses on the roads for large number of people has added to woes of those who use public transport for commuting. It is cheaper than other means of transport, but condition of buses is poor and unsatisfactory.

The buses are usually overloaded yet more passengers are forced to get them adjusted in the negligible space. Government of Sindh is totally passive to these transport issues and I therefore request Federal Govt to address this problem and give proper transport facilities to the citizens so that they can reach their destinations easily and safely.

MUHAMMAD ZEESHAN

Karachi

