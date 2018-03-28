From the platform of your newspaper, I want to highlight public transport problem of Karachi. Transport has always been a major problem for the citizens of Karachi. Most of the people of Karachi depend on the unreliable, poorly maintained and outdated public transport such as buses. Daily you’ll find a huge number of people waiting for the bus at the stop. Travelling through buses is a relatively cheap mode and you’ll find all types of people from a common man to a well-to-do citizen and students of course!

The fast increasing population of Karachi has resulted in public transport being massively overburdened and does not have capacity to move hundreds of thousands of people who require transport. As a student I have encounter a lot of inconvenience in travelling in buses. Every student wants to look fresh and well-groomed in his school/college, but if you go to your school or college in a public bus then it’s not so for you.

In the rush morning hours you’ll never find a bus with even a place to stand, whereas getting a seat is a dream never come true. People are filled in the buses like goats and sheep and you’ll still find the conductor shouting “aaja aaja buhat jaga hai.” You’ll find people clung to the doors and perched on the roofs of the buses (which sometimes can be really dangerous) and the every third person to get on this stuffed bus is a student.

Once you get on a bus like that be ready to face the most horrible ride you ever had. The best part is when you get off the bus and find your bag torn from a side. Yes, your mobile just got stolen in that very bus and you no more have that cell phone which helped you wake up that morning. What else can you expect? I would really like to request the concerned authorities to take some measure to improve the transport facility in Karachi.

The continuous lack of public transportation in Karachi has badly affected the lives of residents. About 42 percent population, comprising of 84 lac people, depends on public transport but the total number of buses running in the metropolis is 6000 giving space to only 5 lac people while the rest of 79 lac people face difficulties while travelling. On the other hand, recent ban on motorcycle rickshaw by Sindh High Court (SHC) has further increased problems for the natives. Karachi city only demand alternative transportation but the local ministers are not adopting any step to resolve this emerging problem.

SAJID MALIK

Via email

