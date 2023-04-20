Transport operators fined for violating official fares

The transport department with the coordination of traffic and motorway police has taken action against intercity transporters for charging excessive fares across the province.

The step has been taken on the directives of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport.According to a press release, a total of 45 vehicles were checked in Karachi on Tuesday during the campaign.

The officials imposed Rs15,000 fine on violation of fixed fares and Rs97,000 were returned to travellers. Similarly, the officials imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on transporters in Shaheed Benazirabad.In Larkana 30 vehicles were challaned. The officials fined transporters with Rs17,100 for fare violation while passengers were refunded Rs7,800.

In Badin, a total fine of Rs7500 was imposed on transporters and Rs6,800 was refunded to passengers.A total fine of Rs10,500 was imposed on transporters and Rs12,300 was returned to passengers on Sukkur-Multan Motorway near Rohri.

Transporters in Mithi and other districts of the province were also fined on violation of government fixed public transport fares.

A total of Rs20,000 was refunded to passengers on Pettaro Toll Plaza and Sehwan Toll Plaza on Dadu-Hyderabad, Dadu Karachi highway by RTA and Motorway Police for charging extra fare from passengers.