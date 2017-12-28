Transport issues

Transport-related problems in Karachi have increased considerably in recent decades. Traffic congestion contributes to increased air and noise pollution, leading to health problems, high accident rates and environmental degradation.

It has also meant declining living standards as to avoid long commutes, people’s livelihood choices have become more limited and this has determined where they live. This has resulted in a drop in income and a decrease in personal security, which has affected the most vulnerable, in particular the woman. Karachi can afford no more negligence over this issue.

SYED MUHAMMAD KASHSHAF

Karachi

Related