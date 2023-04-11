Transport, industries contribute highly in deteriorating climate effects’

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A parliamentary body of Upper House of parliament on Tuesday was informed that recent studies showed that transport and industries contribute highly in deteriorating climate effects.

Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held here at Parliament House on Tuesday with Senator Semee Ezdi in Chair.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, which met today deliberated on point of public importance raised by Senator Asad Ali Junejo regarding Tailpipe emission in cars and its effects on climate change.

Senator Asad Ali Junejo said that recent studies showed that transport and industries contribute highly in deteriorating climate effects. He added that regulations should be made to make it mandatory for vehicles to get their emission test after every three years so that transport industry effects could be reduced on climate.

Chairperson of the committee Senator Seemee Ezdi said that a bill has already been passed on same subject matter and is lying in National Assembly for consideration. Mussadiq A. Khan Additional Secretary Incharge for MoCCC said that Vehicles Inspection cell which exclusively deals with vehicles should be made part of this project.

However, Senator Asad Ali Junejo opined that besides vehicles inspection cell, Excise and Taxation should also be invited to shed light on it. The committee deferred the deliberations and directed the ministry to hold a meeting with Excise and Vehicles Inspection cell and report committee afterwards.

The Committee also taken up a matter referred by Chairman Senate relating to calcium carbonate factory operating in Rawalpindi District. The petitioner apprised the committee that chemical factory named Silver Lac Chemical & Allied Industries is operating in Rawalpindi residential area without obtaining NOC.

He maintained that despite requesting the local administration and Environmental department Punjab, no action has been taken against the factory. Senator Semee Ezdi stated that matter fall under the domain of Province and committee is not authorized to take up the matter.

However, as news regarding the government proposal of placing Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) under the ministry of interior. Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman categorically repudiated the news and claimed that IWMB exclusively deals with environment issues and will remain under the ministry as well.

Moreover, the senate committee was briefed on carbon credits of billion trees tsunami including mangrove forest in Sindh. Officials told that production of mangrove trees increase 300 p.c. since 1990 and one hecter of mangrove create eight credits annually. Senator Semee Ezdi questioned about the feasibility of other forests located in different provinces of the country. Officials informed that provinces are conducting feasibility of other forests and it will be concluded soon.