Transplant operation theatre complex inaugurated

Staff Reporter

The inauguration of Bashir Dawood Transplant Operation Theatre Complex was held at Suleman Dawood Transplant Centre, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here.

SIUT Director Dr. Adib Rizvi while welcoming the guests, highlighted the SIUT health facilities and said that the facilities are extended without any discrimination of caste, colour, creed or faith, said a statement on Friday.

He said SIUT had been lucky that it earned extensive support from the philanthropic segment of the society, who on the basis of its outstanding services posed confidence in the institution and donated funds and equipment generously.