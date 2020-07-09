Transparent probe mechanism being introduced: IGP

Our Correspondent

Multan

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgeer said on Thursday that a transparent mechanism of investigation was being introduced at police station level to provide justice to the complainants. Addressing police officers and Jawans at police lines here, Shoaib Dastgeer said, there was no dearth of resources that are being invested to upgrade infrastructure and police facilitation with hopes for further improvement in police performance.

He said that government was providing Rs 2.5 billion funding for purchase of vehicles and other development initiatives. IGP Punjab said that providing justice to the complainants was the sole responsibility of police adding that injustices make the aggressors accountable not only in this world but also in the afterlife. He said that all the officials should cooperate with courts to provide justice to the people without any delay.

He said that every official should serve the people as an ambassador of police. Dastgeer said that the police officials waiting for their promotions need not worry adding that their cases would be considered on merit. He paid glowing tribute to police officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said that the whole police force salute the martyrs. He also hailed police performance during coronavirus epidemic in controlling crime and distribution of Rs 100 million worth of ration.