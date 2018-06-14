Transparent poll endorsed

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk is repeatedly reiterating his commitment and priority to holding a free, fair, transparent general election in a peaceful and conducive environment on July 25, 2018. It is good to note that the PM’s commitment and top priority of holding a free, fair and transparent poll is also being endorsed internationally. According to media, US Vice-President Mike Pence telephoned the PM the other day and duly endorsed caretaker government‘s mandate to hold a free and fair election in the country. He congratulated the Caretaker PM on assuming the office, appreciated his illustrious career as a jurist and wished him well for the effective implementation of the caretaker government’s mandate to hold a free and fair election and also conveyed best wishes on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

During first high level contact between US and Pakistan after induction of a caretaker set-up, caretaker PM and US Vice-President also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and agreed upon the importance of strengthening of bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan. In response, Justice ® Nasirul Mulk thanked the US Vice- President for his congratulatory telephonic call and said the caretaker government is committed to assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the poll and the smooth transition of power to the elected government.

Reports also said that newly-appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also held telephonic conversation around the same time and discussed the process of political reconciliation in Afghanistan and other issues. These developments certainly augur well to improve bilateral relations between Washington and Islamabad.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

