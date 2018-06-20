Transparent, impartial election top priority, says IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Punjab Police Syed Kaleem Imam said that luck favors those who work hard and that hardworking and dutiful officers are the asset of the department and we will continue to appreciate them in future as well. He further said that the success of any department or team lies in combine effort or teamwork, so all the officers should ensure the safety and security of the citizens with combine effort and as an organized professional team.

He further said that the transparent and impartial election in the province is his top priority and for that purpose, all of us have to work with the spirit of nationalism. He further said we don’t need any such officers or officials who would not regard the law abiding citizens. Officers should behave in a good way with the citizens and should use their power only against those who commit crimes or violate the law.

He expressed these views in his first formal meeting with senior police officials at Central Police Office. Addl. IG training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl. IG operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Addl. IG establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl. IG investigation Abu Bakkar Khuda Baksh, Addl. IG PHP Kanwar Shahrukh, DIG (IT) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG establishment-I Syed Khurram Shah, DIG training Suhail Sukhera, DIG Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, DIG Munir Marth, DIG Waqas Nazir along with other officers attended the meeting.

IG Punjab has directed the officers that special attention should be paid to the monitoring of the registration of cases and prompt departmental action should be taken against those officers who held responsible for the delays. He expressed his hope that all the officers will perform their duties well to ensure the safety and security of the lives and properties of the citizens.

He ordered that no delays would be tolerated in the investigations of cases and those who will not do their duty well will be shown zero tolerance. He said that improvements should be made where needed in the department. He further said that being a Police commander, he will always be available for support and guidance and all the officers should deal sympathetically with citizens and with their staff as well.

He said that all the arrangements should be made to elevate the morale of police force so that the officers and officials will show rigorous and enthusiastic performance in the field.