Transparent elections are necessary, says Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch has said that free and transparent early elections are necessary to bring the country out of present crises.

Talking to journalists on Tuesday, he said political crisis was gripping the country as the government failed to fix the economy and other issues. Parliament and provincial assemblies were acting as rubber stamp while decisions were being made somewhere else, he added. He also highlighted the need for holding the local government election, appealing the Supreme Court of Pakistan to issue direction to the provincial governments in this regard.

Baloch said some elements bent upon causing damage to the Afghan peace process after the agreement between Taliban and America. He said Afghan leadership should learn a lesson from past and join hands to bring peace in the war torn country. He also expressed concern over the silence of international community on the human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir.

JI Deputy Emir Dr Farid Paracha, in a separate statement, demanded the government decrease the prices of the petroleum products after record decline in international market.