Transparent election responsibility of caretaker cabinet

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has said that the responsibility for holding peaceful, free and transparent election is on the caretaker cabinet in the province.

He said this while an oath-taking ceremony of caretaker Sindh cabinet which was sworn in at Governor House here on Friday, said a statement issued by Governor House.

The Governor administered the oath to seven-members of the cabinet.The caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Zubair felicitated the members of caretaker cabinet and expressed his hope that the cabinet will show its best performance to ensure transparent and impartial election in the province.The Governor said that July 25 election will pave way for further economic progress and prosperity of the country.He said that people have also a huge responsibility to elect their representatives on the basis of performance.

Those who were sworn in include Khair Muhammad Junigo, Mushtaq Ali Shah, Jamil Yousaf, Col. (Retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr. Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Denial and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah— APP

