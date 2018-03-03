Transparency record

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has quite emphatically reiterated that the ruling party’s current tenure is full of records of institutional transparency, public service and honesty and the promotion of transparency has also been duly acknowledged at the global level which is obviously appreciable.

According to media, the untiring hard task master chief minister said this while talking to Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal and MPAs from various districts who separately called on him in Lahore the other day.

The CM further claimed quite rightly that the provincial government has taken effective measures for the eradication of corruption and it has been duly commended by different international organizations as well.

During his meeting with the Interior Minister, different matters of mutual interest as well as concern including steps taken for eradication of terrorism, extremism and militancy from the country besides prevailing political situation came up for discussion. Both of them expressed their complete satisfaction over the positive steps taken for ensuring improvement in the law and order situation and that this is the best time to maintain solidarity because the country can move forward only with the power of unity.

In all fairness, this is high time that we not only visit the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline of the Father of Nation and actually adhere to these in both letter and spirit instead of just merely uttering these for a while.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related