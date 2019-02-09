Transparency in NADRA

CHAIRMAN National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobin made a startling revelation on Friday that over ten thousand Pakistanis registered themselves as Afghan refugees to get the assistance package of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) meant for the Afghan refugee families returning to their home country under voluntary repatriation programme. He said the cases of fake identities were caught by the NADRA system when they came to obtain CNICs, as their cards had been blocked.

NADRA deserves credit for identifying fake registration cases of both Pakistanis getting themselves registered as refugees and Afghan refugees registering themselves as Pakistanis. This has been made possible due to technological developments and innovations adopted by NADRA in issuance of CNIC and other identity documents. However, as has been stated by Mr. Usman Mobin, Afghan nationals got fake Pakistani national identity cards after getting them inserted in the family trees of Pakistanis, in connivance with the government officials and now even those true Pakistanis are suspect cases whose family trees were used to issue these fake CNICs. He further said that some Pakistani nationals voluntarily allowed them to become part of their family trees. This shows the magnitude of the problem and the need to carry out a thorough exercise to unearth all aspects of the scam. It is because of issuance of such fake documents and identity papers that the good name of our country is compromised as Afghan nationals with Pakistani papers had been caught in serious crimes during international travel or stay in other countries. It has also been observed that some political parties and politicians have been instrumental in shielding such practices by advocating the cause of those whose CNICs were blocked on the basis of valid suspicion. A procedure was also devised for proper verification of the documents but the system apparently is not working as it should. NADRA, in an attempt to provide relief to the people, has made the verification process and other processes simple but some unscrupulous elements are regrettably exploiting it for their nefarious objectives.

