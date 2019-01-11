Transparency in accountability

CHAIRMAN National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal has declared that if the leader of the Opposition in National Assembly can appear before the Bureau then the leader of the House [prime minister] has no right to skip the NAB proceedings. During a visit to Lahore Bureau of the organization he rejected the impression that NAB had ever faced “pressure to deal with the ruling regime with a soft approach”.

The remarks of the head of accountability watch-dog came following statements from the ruling party leaders that dragging of Prime Minister into NAB cases is an insult to the country. Justice Javed Iqbal emphasized that NAB is not associated with any organisation, political party or any government, adding that the accountability watchdog would “never take an excessive or revenge measure. There are no two opinions among the fair minded and sincere Pakistanis that there should be a rigorous and across-the-board accountability as the country cannot move ahead without addressing this menace satisfactorily. The NAB was created for the very purpose but so far it has not been able to make an impact and its actions have mostly been regarded as political victimization and witch-hunting. Presently, as most of the cases relate to political leadership of parties other than the ruling coalition, the Opposition parties allege that the campaign is targeted against them. Apart from this, some actions of the NAB are construed by the accused as their character assassination while some other actions are scaring away investors and serving as a roadblock to decision-making by the bureaucracy. NAB authorities must take practical measures to address such complaints and ensure full transparency in the process of accountability.

