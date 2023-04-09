Translations of Holy Quran in regional languages of Jammu and Kashmir

The translation of the Quran into regional languages of Jammu and Kashmir, such as Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Hindko, Ladakhi, Sheena, Balti, and others, has been an important endeavor in making the Holy Quran accessible to a wider audience in the region. These translations have been carried out by various scholars and organizations, and have helped promote literacy, education, and understanding of Holy Quran and Islam in these communities.

Some of the notable translations of the Quran into these regional languages include:

Kashmiri: Sheikh Noor-ud-din Wali, also known as Sheikh-ul-Alam, completed a classic translation of the Holy Quran into Kashmiri. There are also other translations by scholars such as Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Ghulam Rasool Malik, and others.

Dogri: There have been several translations of the Holy Quran into Dogri, a language spoken in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. Some of the notable translations include those by Fazal Hussain Awan and Moulana Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din.

Gojri: There have been several translations of the Holy Quran into Gojri, a language spoken by the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities in Jammu and Kashmir. Some of the notable translations include those by Muhammad Hussain Azad and Mohammad Iqbal Salfi.

Pahari: The Pahari language is spoken by the people in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. There have been several translations of the Holy Quran into Pahari, including those by Haji Habib-ur-Rehman and Molvi Ghulam Qadir Khan.

Hindko: The Hindko language is spoken in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in other parts of Pakistan. There have been several translations of the Holy Quran into Hindko, including those by Haji Sardar Ali Khan and Professor Sahibzada Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Ladakhi: The Ladakhi language is spoken in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. There have been several translations of the Holy Quran into Ladakhi, including those by Abdul Qayoom and Mohammad Zahir.

Sheena: The Sheena language is spoken by the people in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan. There have been some efforts to translate the Holy Quran into Sheena. Al-haj Shah Mirza, a resident of Bagrot Valley Gilgit has translated the Holy Quran into Sheena language.

Balti: The Balti language is spoken in the Bal-tistan region of Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. There have been several translations of the Quran into Balti, including those by Muhammad Naseeruddin Hunzai and Molvi Muhmmad Jafar Thakur.

Overall, the translation of the Holy Quran into regional languages of Jammu and Kashmir is an im-portant undertaking that helps promote cultural and linguistic diversity, as well as religious education and understanding of Islam, in the region. These translations also serve to preserve and promote the cultural and linguistic heritage of these communities.